Air ambulance service reaches bittersweet key milestone in Thames Valley

Thames Valley Air Ambulance has reached a key milestone since it became an independent charity in 2018.

New data released by the emergency service shows that 10,000 patients have been treated across the area.

Medical experts are transported via aircrafts to give lifesaving care to critically ill and injured people. On board the air ambulances are paramedic and doctor crews with access to up-to-date equipment. Air ambulances are designed to bring the hospital directly to the patient.

One of the Air ambulances sent to people in need

This service has been offered in the UK since 1999, meaning it celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. Data from the charity shows that the service has been sent to nearly 35,000 incidents in Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire since 1999.

Amanda McLean, Chief Executive Officer at Thames Valley Air Ambulance, said: “We mark milestones like this with mixed emotions. We’re proud to be reaching more patients than ever before, bringing them hospital-level care when they need it the most. But we also know that behind every statistic on our database is a real person, with family and friends who love them.

“We know the ripple effects of a traumatic incident can reach far and wide. That’s why we also offer an Aftercare service, which guides patients and their

loved ones as they negotiate the journey after a life-changing event.

“Both the care we deliver at the scene and the support we offer long afterwards are funded solely by our community. It’s your generous donations that