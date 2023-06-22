News you can trust since 1832
Air ambulance called to car and lorry crash on A421 Buckingham bypass

Firefighters used a defibrillator (AED) to provide emergency assistance to one man
By Newsroom
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 18:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 18:00 BST

Emergency services including the air ambulance were called out following a crash involving a lorry and a car on the A421 Buckingham bypass today, Thursday, June 22.

Bucks Fire & Rescue service was called at 12.50pm to the incident on the A421 Bletchley Road, close to the junction with the A413, Buckingham.

One fire engine and crew from Buckingham and one from West Ashland attended, along with an officer.

One car was on fire when the firefighters arrived. Two men were already out of the vehicles they had been travelling in.

One man was uninjured, but the firefighters used an automated external defibrillator (AED) to provide immediate emergency care to a second man.

They also used two sets of breathing apparatus, a hose reel, hydraulic rescue equipment and an immediate emergency care pack.

The road was closed while they worked at the scene. It is expected to remain closed for some time.

Thames Valley Air Ambulance, South Central Ambulance Service and Thames Valley Police also attended.

