Accident at Stocklake traffic lights

Emergency services have been attending a crash at the traffic lights on Stocklake in Aylesbury this morning (Friday).

The incident happened just after 10.15am at the junction of Stocklake and Oakfield Road although there is conflicting information from the various emergency services about vehicles were involved and who was injured.

Bucks Fire and Rescue say that the collision involved 'a car and a van' and that a woman reportedly sustained minor injuries.

South Central Ambulance Service say they sent two ambulance crews and assessed two male patients, in their twenties/thirties at the scene, and that one of them was taken to Stoke Mandeville Hospital.