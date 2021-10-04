A41 remains closed as firefighters continue to combat flaming acetylene cylinder

The A41 remains closed in both directions between Tring Hill Entry Slip-road and the Aston Road exit in Aylesbury the road.

The police and fire service are tackling a flaming acetylene cylinder which has caused chaos on the roads today (October 4).

A fire cylinder stemming from the cylinder put motorists in danger and forced the authorities to close off the road.

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service remain on the scene

Thames Valley Police officers have cordoned off a 200-metre area to allow firefighters to combat the blaze.

The fire broke out at 8:30am, eight hours later the fire is still being dimmed by the fire service and the road remains shut.

Five fire engines were sent to the scene to try and cool the scorching cylinder, firefighters are monitoring the cylinder, before they can declare this stretch of road safe.

A Bucks Council spokesperson announced that passengers should expect delays to services travelling via Aston Clinton or the A41 on Tring Road in Aylesbury.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson stated the fire was started at a recycling business.