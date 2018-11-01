'A truly historic day' county council leader Martin Tett hails Bucks unitary 'super council' decision in video

County leader Martin Tett has hailed the Bucks unitary super council decision as 'historic'.

Martin Tett said: “This is a truly historic day for Buckinghamshire.

Bucks County Council leader Martin Tett

"The announcement paves the way for a brand new council, fit for the future, created by combining the best of both county and district councils. This new council will be simpler, better value and more local to our residents. It will also have more clout to face head-on the great strategic challenges facing the county over the coming decades.

“There has been robust debate over the last couple of years over how best to modernise Buckinghamshire’s out-dated two-tier system. Everyone has agreed that a change to a unitary form of governance is the only way forward.

“Now a decision has been made it is the time to put the past behind us and work together, to build the better future Buckinghamshire’s residents deserve.

"There are a number of issues we will need to agree with Government, and I look forward to giving you further details as these become known over the coming weeks.”

For more information on the business case for a single unitary council visit www.futurebucks.co.uk