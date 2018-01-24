A trip to the opticians saved Salma. Could it save you?

A trip to her local opticians proved to be a sight saving visit for a local Aylesbury mother of four, Salma Mahmood.

Salma (47) visited her local Specsavers store on the High Street in Aylesbury after experiencing blurred vision while shopping.

At the store she was seen by the store’s optical director, Ansar Asghar who quickly picked up something was not right with Salma’s vision and expressed concern that she might have a retinal tear.

He immediately referred her to Stoke Mandeville Hospital where Salma was seen the following day, and where the specialists confirmed that she had a retinal detachment to her right eye.

A retinal detachment occurs when the thin lining at the back of the eye - the retina - begins to pull away from the blood vessels that supply it with oxygen and nutrients. Salma was operated on the following day to re-attach the retina and following a period of recuperation, her sight has now been restored.

‘I’m extremely grateful to Ansar and his team for helping to spot this issue,’ says Salma.

‘It’s frightening to think that if I’d put off visiting the store, or ignored the symptoms for any longer, I could have lost the sight in that eye.