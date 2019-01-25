'A total waste of money': Quainton resident slams Bucks County Council for resurfacing the road he lives on

A Quainton resident has criticised Bucks County Council for resurfacing the road which he lives on.

Malcolm Voles, who lives on North End Road, has criticised Bucks County Council for resurfacing the residential no through road, branding the move 'unnecessary' and 'a waste of money.'

A team from Transport for Bucks recently came to work on the road, despite the council claiming it had filled in 18 potholes along that stretch during the previous 12 months.

Mr Voles said: "I find it hard to believe they have filled in 18 holes on that road during the course of one year.

"It is up to them how they spend the money but in my view it is unnecessary.

"It is a road that services around 40 to 50 houses.

"Cars park on both sides so once the road is repaired it is over time going to suffer wear and tear.

"I don't believe the work has made the road surface any stronger and I feel the money could have been better spent elsewhere."

Bucks County Council sent this paper a statement about how roads are prioritised for works and why North End Road was selected.

It reads: "When it comes to prioritising work on local roads, Buckinghamshire County Council follows its “Think Councillor” approach.

"Members attend an annual meeting with Transport for Bucks' asset team to consider the future programme of works in their division.

"Members each create a prioritised list of local schemes for their division with assistance and guidance from their local area technicians, the asset team and data about their division.

"For the busier more important strategic roads schemes are prioritised across the county using a data led approach in consultation with members at the annual meetings.

"Studies have shown a balance of treatments delivered across the entire county is the most efficient way of delivering our stated objectives.

"Using data at the time of the meeting, North End Road was the seventh most potholed local road in the members division, with 18 potholes filled in the previous 12 months.

"For this reason, it was selected for resurfacing."