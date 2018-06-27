A taste of the seaside comes to Aylesbury

Aylesbury Town Council is bringing a flavour of the seaside to the town on Sunday July 1.

We may not have the miles of golden sand or the sound of crashing waves, but Aylesbury Town Council will be bringing you palm trees to climb, donkeys to ride, sand pits to play in, tea-cups to ride in, deck chairs to relax in and a caricaturist to pose for.

Aylesbury on Sea returns on July 1 with free entertainment for all the family between 11am and 4pm in Kingsbury.

Seaside entertainment includes the Joyful Divas, a community group of local female singers performing at 11am, 1pm and 2.30pm, Jolly Holiday, an entertaining walkabout act at 11.30am, 1.30pm and 3pm and Wind in the Willows, performed by the Unbound Theatre in association with Queens Park Arts Centre, with a version created specifically for Aylesbury-on-Sea, performing at 12noon, 2pm and 3.30pm.

If this isn’t enough, they will be joined by approximately 160 morris dancers as part of their celebration of 70 years of Whitchurch Morris Men.

On top of all this seaside entertainment there is face-painting, balloon modelling, make and take crafts and a wide range of games to play, suitable for all ages and abilities.

If you get a little peckish during the day, The Works will be on site selling from their ice-cream bike, as well as the wide variety of restaurants, cafes and bars around the venue to enjoy.

This event is entirely free, with no cost for any of the entertainment, games, crafts or activities.