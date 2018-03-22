A new bakery set for town centre

The Market Square site, next to Caffe Nero, is going to be a Wenzel's.

Wenzels is a small chain of bakers, which has become popular across the North London area.

They have a shop in High Wycombe, and are looking to expand their premises.

They say: "Wenzel’s was established in 1975 and has since become a favourite brand of locals in the north west London area.

"We are currently expanding the brand and hope to have an additional 20 shops in the near future.

"We believe in delivering quality products at affordable prices and of course delivering them with outstanding customer service."

They sell a range of products from cakes, to vegan pasties.

Yummy!

Check their facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/wenzelsthebaker/

