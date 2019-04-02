A magical day for Aylesbury primary school as they celebrate academy status

Bedgrove Junior School celebrated becoming an academy yesterday (Monday).

Headteacher Lorraine Greco talked of 'exciting times' ahead for the school.

Bedgrove Junior School pupils jump for joy in celebration of the school becoming an academy

She said: “By becoming an academy we can collaborate better with other schools which gives us more teaching opportunities and chances for staff to improve the level of teaching they can offer.

"Pupils will be able to combine with other schools through sporting competitions and hopefully will benefit from better teaching through the opportunities for our staff.”

As well as birthday cake and purple balloons, which matched the colour of pupil's school jumpers, Wingrave-based magician Colonel Custard gave performances to each year group.

In the images by our photographer Derek Pelling, the Colonel is seen inflating bubbles around some of the school's older pupils.

Magician Colonel Custard envelops a pupil in a bubble as part of his magic tricks at Bedgrove Junior School