A golden day as Chearsley pre-school celebrates its 50th anniversary

Chearsley and Haddenham Under-Fives (CHUFs) celebrated their 50th anniversary with a special event at the newly-opened Chearsley Village Hall on Saturday May 19.

The star turn for the event was Spandau Ballet singer Tony Hadley, whose daughter came through the pre-school.

CHUFS (Chearsley & Haddenham Under fives) celebrate their 50th birthday

Organiser Vicky Shenton said: “The day went fantastically well.

“We wanted to cater for all ages and we had children who are at Chuf now or are starting there next term through to those who had been at Chuf and are now at school, along with adults who were at Chuf 50 years ago.”

Activities included a bouncy castle plus there were various competitions for the children including one where they could showcase a particular talent they had and another where they dressed up on a theme.

The day was extra special because it was the first major event since the re-opening of Chearsley Village Hall - a project which cost nearly £600,000.

CHUFS (Chearsley & Haddenham Under fives) celebrate their 50th birthday

Chuf was formed in 1968 originally just with Chearsley under-fives before it was renamed, and Haddenham were added, in 2003.

Chuf is currently on the lookout for new trustees and anyone interested can e-mail chuffestinfo@gmail.com.

Photos by Derek Pelling - for more pictures pick up a copy of Wednesday’s Bucks Herald.