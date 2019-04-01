A giant visitor is coming to WhizzFizzFest in Aylesbury - can you name him?

A giant visitor is coming to Aylesbury town centre next month as part of the fantastic celebrations for this year’s WhizzFizzFest.

The town's much-loved children’s literary and arts festival takes place on Saturday June 22, and organisers are asking the public to help name this larger-than-life addition to the family.

A Name The Giant competition is being held as part of Aylesbury WhizzFizzFest

Standing at five metres tall and two metres wide, and made from a mix of metal, wood and assorted textiles, festival goers won’t be able to miss the incredible, mechanically-powered giant puppet.

Created by the Outdoor Arts company, Festive Road, the giant will be attending in prime position next to Aylesbury's Market Square clock tower and will be watching over the day’s activities as well as the festival’s ever-popular parade.

Already more than 20 schools are signed up to take part in the colourful parade and local schoolchildren are busy crafting a fantastic array of smaller puppets to carry as the parade passes through the town and around Market Square.

Throughout April, WhizzFizzFest is running a ‘Name the Giant’ online competition, inviting people to send in their name suggestions.

The prize draw is open to everyone and there is no restriction on the number of entries that can be made.

The winner will receive a family ticket to Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes, as well as see their suggested name included on the giant for all to see and join the creators behind the scenes on the big day.

Martine Frost, festive road executive director said: “We’re excited to be working with WhizzFizzFest and having the opportunity to use our unique skills to 'bring to life' our mechanically-powered, giant puppet.

“Our fusion of art and engineering brings imagination and technology together in ingenious and creative ways.

"We pride ourselves on our art being participatory and accessible to all and this competition to name the giant is a perfect opportunity to do just that.

"Good luck to everyone who enters!”

The competition closes on Tuesday April 30 with the winner being chosen and notified on Friday May 3.

For more information and to enter the competition, follow @WhizzFizzFest on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or alternatively you can visit www.whizzfizzfest.org.uk/namethegiant

WhizzFizzFest is also welcoming some giants of children’s literature to the day and tickets are still available via the WhizzFizzFest website.