9 years in prison for woman beater

A man has been sentenced to prison for assault occasioning Grievous Bodily Harm following an investigation by Thames Valley Police

David Cairnie, aged 39, of Belgrave Road, Aylesbury, was sentenced to a total of nine years and six months’ imprisonment at Aylesbury Crown Court on Friday, 20 April.

He was convicted at a hearing at the same court on 20 March after pleading guilty to one count of Section 18 GBH.

On 25 February this year, Cairnie, who was intoxicated at the time, assaulted the victim, a 58-year-old woman, at an address in Aylesbury.

This sustained assault left her with six cracked ribs, as well as severe bruising to her face, body and back.

Cairnie was charged with one count of Section 18 GBH on 6 March.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Richard Bazeley, of Aylesbury Force CID, said: “This was a violent and unprovoked attack which occurred as a result of Cairnie’s intoxication.

“His victim was left hospitalised and an induced coma was required for several weeks in order to stabilise her condition.

“This case, and the length of sentence which Cairnie has received, shows how seriously incidents of this nature are taken.

“Thames Valley Police will not tolerate violence in our communities and officers will investigate all such matters thoroughly in order to secure justice for victims.”

Cairnie was charged with one count of attempted murder on 25 February. However, on 6 March, he offered a guilty plea to one count of GBH.

Following discussions between Thames Valley Police, the CPS and the victim’s next of kin, it was decided to discontinue the attempted murder charge in the interests of the victim.