80 year old woman victim of fraud - do you know this man?

Thames Valley Police is releasing CCTV images of a man officers would like to speak to in connection with an incident of courier fraud in Aylesbury.

On Friday (12/1) the victim, a woman aged in her eighties, received a phone call from someone claiming to be a police officer stating there had been fraudulent activities on her bank account.

The victim was told to go to her bank to withdrawn a quantity of cash, to state to the cashier the money was for a second hand car and to go home to await further instructions.

At around 3.30pm on the same day a man attended her property in Ingram Avenue, and took the money.

Investigating officers would like to speak to the person shown in the CCTV images, who was wearing a distinctive jacket, as he may have information about the incident.

They would also like to speak to anyone who witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in the area or has any information which may help their enquiries.

Thames Valley Police have issued the following advice :

* never tell anyone your PIN number

* never give personal information or bank account details to anyone over the phone

* never hand over your card, money or valuables to someone at the door

If someone comes to your door claiming to be a police officer, always ask to see their identification. Close the door and call 101 to check they are genuine.

Further fraud crime prevention advice can be found on Thames Valley Police's website.

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference '43180012680', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.