£80,000 worth of road safety improvements unveiled in Waddesdon

Safety improvements to roads around Waddesdon, costing around £80,000, have been completed - a joint collaboration between Buckinghamshire County and Waddesdon Parish councils.

And this week parish councillors joined senior County Council Cabinet politicians to mark the completion and sign off the work, which was paid for from the money awarded as a result of Waddesdon's petition through the HS2 Select Committee process.



Safety bollards were installed on the verge of the main A41 Aylesbury to Bicester road near Wood Street, outside the village hall, and at Quainton Road junction. Kerbs have been realigned, drains renewed and the pavement upgraded outside the village hall.



A vehicle activated 'slow down' sign and replacement village entry 'gateway' features with road surfacing and markings emphasising the 30mph speed limit were also part of the safety package.



The finishing touch to this work is a new Waddesdon village 'gateway' sign, with red road surface covering and safety road markings in Quainton Road. The funding has also enabled the parish council to buy a transportable electronic speed warning sign along with a Sentinel speed detection recorder.



Paul Irwin, Buckinghamshire County Council's Deputy Cabinet Member for Transport, said: "This is the result of some great collaboration between Waddesdon Parish Council and our highways projects team. What pleases me greatly is that the parish council has already reported the effects of slowing traffic as it enters the village."