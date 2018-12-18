77 new apartments to be built at Oxford House, Aylesbury

Regency Residential is set to bring 77 new homes to Aylesbury, called Castellum Apartments at Oxford House.

The company will convert the 120,000 sq. ft. commercial building, Oxford House, into residential apartments in the historic Buckinghamshire market town.

Comprising of six studio apartments, 25 one-bedroom and 46 two-bedroom units, the scheme will be completed to the highest specification, creating contemporary living spaces with fully fitted kitchens and bathrooms. The conversion is set to be finished in 2019.

Following this initial phase, Regency Residential plans to deliver a further 78 homes on the site, bringing the total to 155 units. The company will oversee the PRS development and residents via its dedicated buy-to-let and property management division, Regency Living by Regency Residential.

Castellum Apartments is aptly named after the Latin word for ‘castle’ in homage to Aylesbury’s medieval history. Located on the corner of Fowler Road, the development is less than one mile from Aylesbury rail station, offering direct services to London in one hour.

Chris Taylor, managing director of Regency Residential, said: “Aylesbury is a hotspot for property investment right now, particularly for PRS schemes, thanks to its excellent commuter links to London.

“Castellum Apartments introduces a new standard of rental homes to Aylesbury, positioning the town as a viable alternative to London and other nearby cities. With renting costs continually forcing people out of the capital, satellite towns such as Aylesbury are a great option for those seeking more affordable, modern, city centre-style homes while reducing living expenses.”

