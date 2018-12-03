70-year-old man killed after fatal collision near Tring

A car, driven by a 50 year old man collided with a pedestrian outside the Crow's Nest pub in Tring, resulting in his death on Friday November 30.

Officers investigating a fatal collision in Tring are appealing for information and witnesses.

It happened on Icknield Way at 8pm yesterday evening (Friday, November 30).

A silver Volkswagen Golf was travelling towards Tring from the direction of the Crow’s Nest pub when for reasons unknown, it was in collision with a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a man in his 70s, suffered injuries which proved fatal at the scene. His next of kin are aware.

The driver of the car, a man in his 50s, was uninjured.

The road was closed for several hours to allow emergency services to work at the scene, and for officers to conduct a thorough initial investigation.

Sergeant Keith Evans, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the pedestrian’s family at this difficult time, and

they are being supported by specially-trained officers.

“I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to us, or those who saw a man walking along the grass verge on Icknield Way just before 8pm

yesterday.

“Any information you can provide, however seemingly insignificant, could prove hugely helpful to our investigation.”

If you have any information you think could be helpful, please email the Forensic Collision Investigation Unit on FCIUsouth@Herts.pnn.police.uk, report online at https://www.herts.police.uk/Report or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 752 of November 30.

You can also speak to one of our call operators in the Force Communications Room via web chat online.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.