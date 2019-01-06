55-year-old woman left with serious shoulder injuries after second Aylesbury crash this week

Around 7am on Wednesday a light blue Jaguar S-Type car was involved in a collision with a pedestrian on a traffic light controlled crossing in Oxford Road, at the junction of Gatehouse Road.

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a serious injury collision in Aylesbury.

The pedestrian, a 55-year-old woman, was taken to Stoke Mandeville Hospital with serious shoulder injuries, which are not life-threatening. She has since been discharged.

This is one of three big crashes in Aylesbury this week.

If you have details or footage please call 101.

