54-year-old lady charged with 'wounding with intent' in Berryfields over Easter weekend

Berryfields was on lock down over easter weekend after a 55 year old man was found dead on Saturday Morning.

Police were called at around 7.30am and officers found a 55 year old man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

54 year old Hannegret Donnelly,from Bramley Road in Aylesbury, has been charged with one count of wounding with intent.

She appeared at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on April 2 and has been remanded in custody.

A local resident, who did not wish to be named: “Everyone has been talking about it. It’s put a real dampner on Easter holidays, I’ve seen about five forensic teams come in and out of the house.

“The police knocked on all of our doors, and the house has been under police guard.”

Police are treating the death as unexplained and suspicious and an investigation into the incident is being carried out.

Police have been on scene since Saturday and carried out searches.

A statement from Thames Valley Police said: “Thames Valley Police officers were called by the ambulance service at about 7.30am on Saturday following reports that a man had died at a property in Bramley Road, Aylesbury.

“Officers attended the scene where sadly a 55-year-old man was pronounced dead.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and suspicious and an investigation into the incident is being carried out.

“Hannegret Donnelly, aged 54, of Bramley Road, Aylesbury, has been charged with one count of wounding with intent. She appeared at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court yesterday (2/4) and has been remanded in custody.”