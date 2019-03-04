£4 million 'patch and plane' pothole repairs begins today

Transport for Buckinghamshire’s (TfB) Plane and Patch programme commences 4 March 2019.

Approximately £4 million will be spent on a large number of Buckinghamshire roads as part of the annual Plane and Patch programme. The programme is defined and driven by TfB Local Area Technicians (LATs), who have a broad knowledge of the roads around Buckinghamshire and those most in need of the Plane and Patch treatment.

Details of the work programme, with specific dates for each scheme, are available online so that work locations and associated road closures and diversions can be checked. However, it is important to remember that the work is weather-dependent and dates can change at short notice.

County Council Deputy Leader and Transport Cabinet Member Mark Shaw, said:

"The Plane and Patch programme is so important for Buckinghamshire’s roads. It’s a great opportunity to get rid of pothole 'farms' and spend some time focusing on those roads that cause the most concern for members of the public. I have every faith that the teams at TfB will deliver excellent work and I am looking forward to seeing the end result.