26 year old woman assaulted in the early hours of Saturday

The young lady was pushed over and kicked in the chest, sustaining a fractured cheekbone, cuts and bruises.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following an incident in which a woman was assaulted and injured in Aylesbury.

Around 3am on Saturday (8/12) the victim, a 26-year-old woman, was walking along a footpath near Fairford Leys Way leading towards Markham Close play area. She was approached by two people and grabbed from behind by one of them.

She fell backwards and landed heavily on her head. She became aware of someone leaning over her, who she kicked in the chest.

The offenders are believed to be men. The first offender was wearing a black top with a white motif on the left side, black trousers with a black baseball cap. No further description of the other offender is currently available.

The victim sustained a fractured cheekbone, cuts and bruises including a serious laceration to her forehead. She attended Stoke Mandeville Hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Fred Ruffle, of Aylesbury Force CID, said: “Detectives are investigating the circumstances in which a woman was assaulted. This incident happened in the early hours of the morning however I would like to appeal to anyone who saw or heard anything in the area at around the time of the offence, to come forward and speak to police.

“If you live in the area and have CCTV please contact officers as this may assist our investigation.”

If you have any information about the incident please contact the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting the reference 43180375018 or make a report online.

If you do not wish to speak to police, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.