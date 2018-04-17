23-yer-old woman robbed at knifepoint on Wigmore Road

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Aylesbury.

Between 9pm and 9.30pm on Wednesday (12/4) the victim, a 23-year-old woman, was walking towards the shops in Meadowcroft, Quarrendon, when she was approached by a man walking from Wigmore Road.

The man grabbed her wrist and held it tightly while aggressively demanding she empty her pockets. The victim raised her voice at the offender and tried to pull away.

The victim and offender continued to struggle and the offender threatened her. She looked down and saw the victim had a small pen knife implement in his hand.

The victim emptied her pockets and gave the man a quantity of cash. The offender also stole her Michael Kors watch and a Pandora bracelet, which broke as he took it from her.

The man then pushed her away and ran down Wigmore Road. The victim was not injured during the incident.

The offender is described as white, around 6ft and had a slim build. He had dark brown eyes and bushy dark brown eyebrows. He was wearing a black hooded top, black jogging trousers and a black balaclava.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Emma Francis, from the Investigation Hub based at Aylesbury police station, said: "We are investigating this incident which was frightening for the victim, although thankfully she was not injured. If you have any information which could help us, please call our 24-hour enquiry centre on 101."

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference '43180108935', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.