23 year old arrested as firework joyride sparks fire

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following an arson which occurred in Aylesbury.

The incident took place yesterday (7/1) at about 4.30am in Grenville Road.

Fireworks were let off towards the first floor of a house from a car in the street, causing the roof of the house to set alight.

The occupants of the house, a 44-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man, were woken by the noise and were able to safely leave before the fire service arrived and made the house safe.

It is believed that a black Audi A3 was involved in the incident.

Neither of the victims were injured as a result of the offence.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Laura Haugh, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We are investigating this incident, which we believe to be isolated, and have made an arrest in connection with it.

“I would like to speak to anyone who saw or heard this incident taking place, or who has any information which think could be relevant to our investigation.

“Anyone with any details should call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”