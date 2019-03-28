21 year old charged with possession of heroin, cannabis and receiving stolen goods

Nasim Khan, just 21 years old has been charged with a number of drugs related offences.

Nasim Khan, aged 21, of Ruskin Way, Aylesbury has been charged with three counts of possessing with intent to supply a controlled drug of class B, namely cannabis, three counts of receiving stolen goods and one count of possessing with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A, namely heroin.

The charges relate to incidents between November last year and March 20 this year.

Khan appeared at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Friday (22/3), but no pleas were entered and he was remanded into custody.

His next court appearance will be at Aylesbury Crown Court on 23 April.