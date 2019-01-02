19-year-old girl from Princes Risborough escapes from two men in terrifying early morning new years day attack

The victim, a 19-year-old woman, was assaulted by two offenders and suffered cuts to her legs.

She managed to break free from the offenders and fled the scene.

Thames Valley Police officers are investigating a report of an assault which occurred in a car park in Carlton Court, Princes Risborough, on new at about 4am.

An investigation into the incident is taking place. No arrests have yet been made. Anyone with any information is asked to call Thames Valley Police on 101.

In a terrifying post made on a Facebook page, which police confirmed was related to the incident said: "People of Risborough please be very very careful when walking alone at night!

"My daughter was taken from Manor Park Avenue when walking home with her sister from the train station.

"They were briefly separated then she was forced to walk up Park Street by two people.

"She was then walked to the car park of the flats next to the Esso.

"When putting up a fight they managed to get her on the floor and carried her by her arms and legs. Luckily she managed to escape and run away down Jasmine Crescent before dialling 999!

"Her handbag was lost in the car park by the flats. We found some contents on the ground today [sic 02-01-19] but no handbag."

The incident was believed to have taken place a night out in Wycombe.

The train arrived into Risborough around 3:50am. The incident happened just after 4am. The police were called at 4:18am