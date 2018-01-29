TVP are desperate for witnesses to come forward after a 19 year old man sustained head injuries.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a serious injury road traffic collision in Aylesbury.

At around 7.05pm on Thursday (25/1) a blue Peugeot Bipper car derived van and a cyclist were involved in a collision at a zebra crossing on the A4157 Haydon Road at the junction with the A41 Bicester Road.

The rider of the bicycle, a 19-year-old man, sustained serious head injuries and was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

The driver and passenger in the van were uninjured.

Sergeant Daniel Collett, of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “Officers are investigating the collision and we are particularly keen to trace a pedestrian using the crossing.

“I would also like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have seen either the van or the cyclist involved prior to the collision who has not already spoken to police.”