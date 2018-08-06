15 Thames Valley officers are assaulted every week, says report

Shocking figures show that 15 Thames Valley Police officers are assaulted every week

There was 794 total assaults on a police constable (with and without injury) across the Thames Valley last year.

166 of these assaults left the officers injured.

The amount of assaults nationally is on the rise.

In 2017/18 there were over 26,000 assaults on police officers in England and Wales (including British Transport Police).

Of which:

o 18,114 were crimes of “assault without injury on a constable” recorded across all forces (including the British Transport Police), an increase of 10% compared with 16,536 in the previous year.

o 8,181 crimes of “assault with injury on a constable”1 recorded across all forces (including British Transport Police).

There were also just over 250 assaults involving injury reported to force health and safety teams by Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) (based on data from 41 of the 43 police forces in England and Wales, and excluding the British Transport Police).

Thames Valley Police and Thames Valley Police federation have been approached for comment.