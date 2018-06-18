14 year old charged with attempted murder after stabbing

Thames Valley Police has charged two boys in connection with the attempted murder of a teenager in Aylesbury.

The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was found injured in Walton Street, near the church at about 2.45pm Thursday (14/6).

The Bucks Herald cannot name the children involved because of reporting restrictions.

The boy had been stabbed and is currently in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

A 15-year-old boy from Aylesbury who was arrested on Thursday, has now been charged with one count of section 18 wounding with intent.

Meanwhile, a 14-year-old boy from Aylesbury has been arrested and charged with one count of attempted murder.

They are both due to appear at Aylesbury Youth Court on Friday (22/6).

Another 15-year-old boy from Aylesbury has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and released under investigation.

To read how the story unfolded, visit: https://www.bucksherald.co.uk/news/crime/15-year-old-arrested-after-attempted-murder-of-17-year-old-stabbed-in-walton-street-1-8536596