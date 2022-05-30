100 tonnes of mixed metal burns at major fire in Aylesbury industrial unit

On Saturday afternoon (28 May), the police and fire service rushed to the blaze believed to be started at ASM Auto Recycling in Griffin Lane.

Video footage captured on social media shows piles of burnt waste left at the recycling company’s site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service sent three engines to the scene at roughly 1:20pm, Thames Valley Police officers also rushed to the industrial area.

The fire service has confirmed that 100 tonnes of mixed metal caught fire on the site, it was due to be used for recycling.

At 2:30pm a Thames Valley Police spokesman warned nearby residents to keep their windows closed such was the amount of smoke engulfing the area.

Firefighters remained at the scene for hours

To combat the blaze firefighters used: two hose reel jets, four main jets, two ground monitors, and a thermal imaging camera.

Bucks Fire and Rescue says that on-site machinery was also used to help spread the pile so the firefighters could turn over and damp down.