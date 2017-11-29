Search

1 in 11,000 image features in new book, "This is Britain"

Ellies photograph of her children and dog Nelson has been selected by International photographer Rankin

Ellie’s photograph of her children and dog Nelson has been selected by International photographer Rankin and included in the book which was crowd-sourced over a weekend in October to represent a snap shot of Britain.

This Is Britain is a collection of over 300 photographs chosen by Rankin, selected from over 11,000 images submitted across a single long-weekend in October – with all profits donated to BBC Children in Need.

This image will be featured in 'This is Britain'

Ellie said: “We were out for a walk at Boarstall Duck Decoy just of the road from Thame to Bicester. It is a beautiful woodland walk at a very rare and well preserved decoy now owned and maintained by the National Trust.

“I got involved with the project after a single call for entries from the photographic printers Photobox. It struck me that I could definitely fit one of their categories and with the photographer Rankin as the editor, I thought he would be looking for photos that have expression and tell a story without a formal pose.”

“As a family we have always enjoyed short walks and now that we have a dog… even more reason to get out.”

Ellie Walpole is a schools, family and event photographer.

She is offering to give £25 of her standard sitting fee to ‘Children in Need’ if you contact her to before Christmas to book a session next year.

