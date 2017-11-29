Ellie’s photograph of her children and dog Nelson has been selected by International photographer Rankin and included in the book which was crowd-sourced over a weekend in October to represent a snap shot of Britain.

This Is Britain is a collection of over 300 photographs chosen by Rankin, selected from over 11,000 images submitted across a single long-weekend in October – with all profits donated to BBC Children in Need.

This image will be featured in 'This is Britain'

Ellie said: “We were out for a walk at Boarstall Duck Decoy just of the road from Thame to Bicester. It is a beautiful woodland walk at a very rare and well preserved decoy now owned and maintained by the National Trust.

“I got involved with the project after a single call for entries from the photographic printers Photobox. It struck me that I could definitely fit one of their categories and with the photographer Rankin as the editor, I thought he would be looking for photos that have expression and tell a story without a formal pose.”

“As a family we have always enjoyed short walks and now that we have a dog… even more reason to get out.”

Ellie Walpole is a schools, family and event photographer.

She is offering to give £25 of her standard sitting fee to ‘Children in Need’ if you contact her to before Christmas to book a session next year.

