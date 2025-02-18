The annual event is dubbed ‘the Oscars of the charity world’ | Smiley Charity Film Awards

The Smiley Charity Film Awards, dubbed ‘the Oscars of the charity world’ has announced the finalists for the 8th annual event.

This year saw a record-breaking 520 nominations, with 271 finalists selected by public vote.

The list reflects the huge diversity of causes nominated, categorised based on the turnover of each organisation, including charities such as The Bank of Dreams & Nightmares, the British Hedgehog Preservation Society, Dementia Forward, Child Bereavement UK, Friends of the Earth, Mind, the Soil Association and Family Action.

There is also a Corporate Causes category that includes entries from John Lewis, Purina and Malibu, and The Bicester Collection International Impact Award, with films from This Life Cambodia, Four Paws and Greenpeace International.

Finalists come from the length and breadth of the UK with regions and cities ranging from Portsmouth, Teesside, Edinburgh, Liverpool and all over London.

A full list of finalists can be found on the Smiley Charity Film Awards website.

Winners will be chosen by a judging panel that includes the BFI National Archive, BBC, Meta, LinkedIn, HSBC, and Airbnb, all revealed at a glittering ceremony at the Indigo O2 in London on 20th March 2025.

The judging panel selects winners across categories divided by charity turnover, film length, and corporate cause.

There will also be a People’s Choice Award announced at the event, which is the film with the highest number of public votes.

Adding star power to the evening, television and radio presenter Lisa Snowdon will host the ceremony.

The ITV This Morning style guru is set to bring her unique blend of glamour, relatability and warmth to the event. Her extensive charity work, including her support for breast cancer awareness, makes her an ideal host for this celebration of charitable filmmaking.

In response to her new role, Lisa said: “I’m truly honoured to be part of the Smiley Charity Film Awards 2025.

“The films that get showcased as part of this brilliant event are always so powerful and moving, shedding light on important causes and the incredible work charities do.

“I’m excited to celebrate these inspiring stories and of course, the people behind them.”

Also in attendance, Nicolas Loufrani, CEO of Smiley Movement, said: “Film has an unparalleled ability to touch hearts and inspire action.

“These incredible films showcase the powerful stories and impactful work of charities around the world.

“Congratulations to all the finalists - your films have resonated with the public and helped to amplify your causes.

“We’re thrilled that Smiley Movement’s commitment to the Charity Film Awards has already generated over 500,000 additional views, furthering the reach and impact of these important messages.”

The Smiley Charity Film Awards continue to shine a spotlight on the power of film in driving social change.

By celebrating the creativity and impact of charity films, the awards provide a platform for organisations to reach wider audiences and generate greater awareness for their causes.

All videos can be viewed at www.smileycharityfilmawards.com, where supporters can donate to the causes and films that inspire them. The ceremony will also be livestreamed from the Indigo O2, so everyone can be part of the event.