Asda has issued an urgent recall of a baby sleeping bag due to safety concerns
A total of eight sleeping bags for babies and young children have been urgently recalled by Asda after safety concerns were identified. The supermarket put out the recall after it was found the buttons on the shoulder of some of the bags were coming loose, which could pose a choking hazard for babies and children.
Asda is advising anyone who bought the sleeping bags to stop using them immediately, package up the item and return it to their local store for a full refund. The supermarket said people would not need their receipt.
A spokesperson said: "We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused. If you would like any further information, please contact: Asda Customer Relations – 0800 952 0101."
The products affected are below:
Asda: Baby sleeping bags urgent recall
The Happy Floral Bag
Happy Floral Sleep Bag, 0-6 months, 6-18 months, 18-36 months
1 Tog
Barcodes: 5057172999958, 5057172999965, 5057172999972
The Stitch Bag
Stitch Sleep Bag, 0-6 months, 6-18 months, 18-36 months
1 Tog
Barcodes: 5063089070925, 5063089070932, 5063089070944
The Lion King Bag
The Lion King Sleep Bag, 0-6 months, 6-18 months, 18-36 months
1 Tog
Barcodes: 5057172999835, 5057172999842, 5057172999859
The Natural Safari Bag
2pk Natural Safari Sleep Bag, 0-6 months, 6-18 months, 18-36 months
1 Tog
Barcodes: 5063089070895, 5063089070901, 5063089070918
The Rainbow Bag
Rainbow Sleep Bag, 0-6 months, 6-18 months, 18-36 months
1 Tog
Barcodes: 5057172999897, 5057172999903, 5057172999910
The Dino Bag
Dino Sleep Bag, 0-6 months, 6-18 months, 18-36 months
1 Tog
Barcodes: 5057172999989, 5057172999996, 5063089000007
The Dumbo Bag
Dumbo Sleep Bag, 0-6 months, 6-18 months, 18-36 months
1 Tog
Barcodes: 5063089000014, 5063089000021, 5063089000038
The Bunny Floral Bag
Bunny Floral Sleep Bag, 0-6 months, 6-18 months, 18-36 months
1 Tog
Barcodes: 5057172999927, 5057172999934, 5 5057172999941