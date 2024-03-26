Trilogy Nightclub in High Wycombe has long been a popular venue, but the latest refresh of its four zones is now complete and that means more reasons than ever to get your heels on, your hair done and join the party.

The biggest change is a new indoor/outdoor club area, which opens on Easter weekend. DJ, singer and music producer Tom Zanetti is also set to hit the decks later in April.

We got the lowdown on the latest refresh to give you a flavour of what’s on offer.

Outside Inn

Forget Ibiza – you can have the summer club scene right here! The former bar area, which has long been separate from the rest of the club, now joins the party with an outdoor area. A whole wall has been removed to open the area up and create a seamless transition from inside to out. A garden area screened with trellis, seating areas, special lighting and space to mingle or just chill out means the vibe comes with you as the party flows seamlessly from inside to out.

A vibrant orange, white, black and green colour scheme and outdoor DJ completes the look and the summer holiday feeling – this will be the chill zone by night and a daytime party area too.

Arena

Zone one is the Arena – here the floor-filling big dance anthems set the mood but if you’ve not been for a while you’re in for a pleasant surprise. Gold tones have been used to create a stylish new look and a massive LED screen greets you as you walk in and with new lasers and state-of-the-art lighting this zone has really upped its game for a banging club night out.

Disco Disco

Always a favourite you can go as retro as you like in this refreshed party room. Colour changing dance floor and mirror balls complete the old school look where dancing the night away is the order of the day. This party room is all about having some fun!

Bunker

Serious R&B aficionados are going to love this space. The DJs here are dedicated to bringing you the best R&B anthems. Whether it’s a date night or a friends night the groove in the Bunker will ensure your night out hits the spot.

Trilogy Nightclub

The club, on Paul’s Row, High Wycombe, is open Friday and Saturday nights from 10 till 3. There will be a special opening night on Thursday, March 28 (Maundy Thursday) ahead of the Easter Bank Holiday Weekend and tom Zanetti Is live on stage on April 13.