Watermead to host free open air film night in aid of heart charity

This Saturday at 4pm, a free open air film night will take place in Balloon Meadow, Watermead in aid of the British Heart Foundation.

Sponsored by the goodwill of local businesses, the event will also have a licensed bar in the form of a vintage chrome Airstream caravan, food stalls and children's entertainment.

The first film, The Jungle Book, will be shown at 6:30pm, with Mamma Mia to follow at 8:30pm.

One of the organisers of the event, Graham Howse said:

“Both films are full of songs and the crowd will be encouraged to sing along however terrible their voices may be!”

It is recommended that attendees bring something to sit on (a chair or a blanket), a torch, and some warm clothing.