Waddesdon Manor summer programme revealed!

Waddesdon Manor are set to hold their first ever Summer Fest, which will feature music, food, performance and wine tasting.

The summer fest 2019 will take place over the weekend of the 6 & 7 July.

Exactly 130 years on from one of Baron Ferdinand de Rothschild’s famous ‘Saturday to Monday parties’, at which he entertained the Shah of Persia, Summer Fest will pay homage to Waddesdon’s legacy of legendary hospitality.

Witness a spectacular tale of love unfolding eight metres in the air, a performance that blurs the line between hairdressing and theatre, and get caught up in the commotion of music, marching and dancing at Waddesdon’s first ever Summer Fest.

Simon Wales, General Manager at Waddesdon, said: ‘Waddesdon was renowned for its lavish celebrations that attracted the crème de la crème of Victorian society, with Queen Victoria even visiting in 1890."

Summer Fest celebrates this history of hospitality with a weekend of music, performance and festivities all set in Waddesdon’s incredible Victorian gardens.’

The North Front will be transformed with flowers, flags and decorated tables stretching the length of the drive (as it was for Ferdinand’s annual ‘Baron’s Treat’), and will be lined with over 70 artisan vendors selling foodie treats to enjoy on the day or take home.

Musical performances will add to the festival atmosphere, while a selection of arts, crafts and gifts can be picked up from the shopping village by the Aviary.

For this weekend only, parts of the House will be open for free, while Summer Fest wine tastings led by Waddesdon’s Rothschild Wine Expert, Peter Tompkins, will take place in the wine cellars.

Book in advance and save up to 40%. Adult £3, Child £1.50, Family £7.50 plus normal admission.

Other events on at Waddesdon this summer include:

Shakespeare's 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' on Saturday July 20, at 6.30pm.

"Join travelling troupe, The Lord Chamberlain’s Men, for a lively evening of Shakespearian comedy on the Manor lawns. Bring a picnic for summer evening to remember."

Tickets are: Adult £18.50, Child £10

Tour de France Dinner

Sat 27 July 2019, 7.30-11.30pm

"Take a gastronomic tour of the most celebrated regions of France. Start the evening with a glass of Champagne and canapés on the Parterre, before indulging in a regional

five-course tasting menu celebrating classic French dishes paired with wines chosen by the Rothschild Wine Specialist.

Tickets cost £125.

Summer of Sport

Wed 24 July – Fri 30 Aug 2019, Wed-Sun (10am-4pm)

Join Mimi the Mynah (our mascot) over the summer holidays for five weeks of fun. Try your hand at a range of sports enjoyed by the Rothschilds and their guests. Normal grounds admission applies, additional activity charges apply.

Gardening in Summer walk

Sat 20 July 2019, 2-3.30pm

"Ideal for adults with a keen interest in gardens, this hour and a half walk will give an insight into gardening in the summer, selecting summer varieties and how to keep plants flourishing

even when it’s sunny, hot and dry."

Free with grounds admission – booking advised