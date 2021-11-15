Tring coach service launches Aylesbury route for 2022

Masons Coaches, a family-run business, based near Tring have been operating in the area for over 35 years.

Having had a difficult time throughout the pandemic the company is hoping to bounce back with a bang with the launch of their 2022 day excursions and holiday brochure.

With its usual pickup routes through Leighton Buzzard, Tring, Berkhamsted, Hemel Hempstead, Masons have now added Aylesbury and Bedgrove to their 2022 programme.

Masons coaches

For those outside of these pickup points you can requests a door-to-door service on Masons holidays.

On some selected day trips Masons offer a fast track pickup route for longer journeys.

With over 130 day trips and over 25 short breaks and holidays in the UK and Europe, Masons truly believe they have a trip for everyone.

On board every day excursion and holiday, Masons employ a courier to welcome you onboard, serve hot drinks and snacks and ensure every day runs without a hitch, making travelling with Masons a unique experience.

Each executive coach is fitted with upgraded seating and ample leg room for extra comfort, along with a toilet onboard every vehicle.

Booking with Masons is easy, you can book online or give them a call, choosing from the wide range of excursions available is the hardest part!

Masons host an annual open day, 8 January 2022, the venue will be at Pendley Manor in Tring.