Schoolboy in town near Aylesbury trading paperclip for potential trip of a lifetime in Africa

A Bucks schoolboy who studies at an institution near Aylesbury, is trying to fund a trip of a lifetime to Africa.

Oliver Sharp, who goes to school in Princes Risborough, is hoping to trade a mere paperclip to kickstart his big adventure.

The 13-year-old from Walters Ash near High Wycombe, is hoping to go to Tanzania in the summer of 2023 with World Challenge.

The two-week trip will take Oliver to the continent for the first time.

Among the activities Oliver wants to complete is a Masai trek, planting trees and living with the elephant conservation team for three days.

Oliver explained his fundraising plan, he said: “I am hoping to trade the paperclip for something worth more, such as a pen or a notebook.

"Then I will trade that for something else and so on until I can get to a high value item that I can sell to secure the money for my journey.”

Oliver Sharp, 13, hopes to go to Africa next year

Alongside his trading strategy, Oliver has started selling donated DVDs, CDs and books and his own makeshift book store.

The Princes Risborough School student has been granted additional pocket money which he's putting in his travel kitty, by completing chores.

Oliver has been slaving away washing cars and helping out with everyday tasks people in his neighbourhood need help with.

His mum, Jo, is supporting and encouraging his ideas, having herself spent one year living in Tanzania when she was 18.

Jo, now 43, says: “I had such an amazing time living in Africa, learning Swahili, teaching English and trekking up Kilimanjaro.

I am delighted to help Oliver grab this opportunity to travel and to experience the wonderful continent.”