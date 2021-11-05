P&O Cruises offer free child places and special deals for 2023/24 holidays

Arvia’s maiden summer season will be in Italy, Spain and France in 2023.

Whether your perfect cruise is a dash of Mediterranean magic, a Caribbean dream or the breathtaking beauty of the Norwegian Fjords, sunshine and good times are on the horizon with the launch of P&O Cruises’ 2023 and 2024 holidays.

Already creating waves of excitement, new ship Arvia’s maiden summer season will see her sail from Southampton on a series of 14-night holidays exploring up to six of the most popular ports in Italy, Spain and France.

Then, as autumn sets in, the stunning new sunshine ship will sail her first full season of Caribbean fly/cruise holidays from home port Barbados, swapping damp, dark nights for palm trees and blue skies from October 2023 until the end of March 2024.

With a range of launch booking offers available - including free child places, loyalty and new guest discounts, plus third and fourth guests in the same cabin travel for free on selected cruises - it’s a great time to take your pick of the fleet.

P&O Cruises’ president Paul Ludlow said: “This series of new cruise holidays is an exciting one, with our new ship Arvia, new destinations and new itineraries. Our guests have told us that anticipation and planning is a vital part of the booking process and we certainly hope we can give them something to look forward to within these new holidays. Each itinerary is carefully designed to provide the best sight-seeing, beach and culture on shore whilst maximizing time on board.

“New to cruise guests will also find appeal in our line-up and we are sure that Britannia’s new summer holidays to Ibiza, Palma and Sardinia will be very popular as well as Iona’s season in the magnificent Norwegian fjords.”

P&O Cruises’ summer 2023 and winter 2023/2024 holidays are:

Arvia:

In summer, a series of 14 night holidays to La Coruna; Marseille; Seville (from Cadiz) and Barcelona (with selected cruises offering an overnight call); other ports include Palma; Florence and Pisa (from La Spezia); Valencia or Alicante

In winter, seven and 14 night Caribbean fly/ cruises from Barbados.

Iona:

In summer, seven night holidays to the Norwegian fjords round trip from Southampton.

In winter, holidays to Spain, Portugal and the Canary Islands round trip from Southampton.

Britannia:

In summer, seven night Norwegian fjords cruises, 14 night Baltic cruises, including two day calls to St Petersburg, as well as 14 night western Mediterranean island cruises featuring either an overnight call in Palma or Palma and Ibiza

In winter, 14 night Caribbean fly/cruises from Barbados.

Azura:

In summer, Mediterranean fly/cruise holidays of either seven or 14 nights departing from Malta to either iconic ports in the Western Mediterranean including Rome (from Civitavecchia); Ajaccio in Corsica and Villefranche or alternatively Greece and its islands including Mykonos and Corfu in the Eastern Mediterranean

In winter, Canary Islands fly/cruises from Tenerife, consisting of two alternating seven night cruises which can also be combined to create a 14 night holiday.

Ventura:

In summer, Atlantic Coast and Canary Islands holidays as well as short breaks to Amsterdam.

In winter, holidays to Spain, Portugal and the Canary Islands and well as Caribbean cruises with some itineraries also visiting New Orleans. To celebrate New Year 2024 Ventura will sail a special five night cruise to the vibrant cities of Amsterdam and Bruges (from Zeebrugge).

Arcadia and Aurora:

In summer, Arcadia and Aurora will visit Norway, Russia, New York and the Greek islands. Itineraries have been specifically designed to include lesser frequented destinations, including Grundafjordur in Iceland, Palermo in Sicily and Klaipeda in Lithuania.

Arcadia summer itineraries feature an Iceland and North Cape cruise including an overnight call to Reykjavik and scenic cruising of the North Cape. Aurora’s summer holidays include a 30 night Canada and USA cruise with overnight calls in both Boston and New York.

In winter, Aurora will operate two 12 night ‘in search of the Northern Lights’ itineraries with one of these trips taking place over Christmas 2023. The ship will also offer a 65 night USA, Caribbean and Central America cruise with an overnight call New Orleans plus a partial transit of the Panama Canal.

Arcadia will offer a full world cruise of 99 nights, departing January 6, 2024, with ports including Sydney, Auckland, Hong Kong and Singapore. For 2024 an overnight call to Singapore has been added in addition to the established overnights in Honolulu, Sydney, Hong Kong and Dubai.

Itineraries include:

Norway, seven nights, £499:

Seven night cruise on Iona (G311) from £499 per person for an inside cabin. Departing April 22, 2023 the price includes kids' clubs, full board meals and entertainment on board. Departing from and returning to Southampton, ports of call are Stavanger, Olden, cruise by Innvikfjorden, cruise by Nordfjord, Ålesund and Haugesund.

Mediterranean, 14 nights, £999:

14 night cruise on Arvia (K309) from £999 per person for an inside cabin. Departing April 30, 2023 the price includes kids' clubs, full board meals and entertainment on board. Departing from and returning to Southampton, ports of call are La Coruña, Florence/Pisa (from La Spezia), Marseille, Barcelona and Seville (from Cádiz).

North America and Canada:

24 night cruise on Arcadia (J313) from £2,779 per person for an inside cabin. Departing September 26, 2023 the price includes full board meals and entertainment on board. Departing from and returning to Southampton, ports of call are Halifax, Gaspé, Quebec (overnight), Saguenay, Charlottetown, Sept Iles, Sydney - Nova Scotia and St John's – Newfoundland.

Spain, Portugal and the Canary Islands, 14 nights, £749:

14 night cruise on Iona (G337) from £749 per person for an inside cabin. Departing November 11, 2023 the price includes kids' clubs, full board meals and entertainment on board. Departing from and returning to Southampton, ports of call are Madeira, Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Seville (from Cádiz) and Lisbon (overnight).

Caribbean, 14 nights, £1,699:

14 night cruise on Arvia (K324) from £1,699 per person for an inside cabin. Departing November 24, 2023 the price includes kids' clubs, full board meals and entertainment on board. Departing from and returning to Barbados, including UK flights, ports of call are Tortola, La Romana - Dominican Republic, St Maarten, Antigua, St Kitts, Martinique and St Lucia.