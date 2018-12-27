Heading into the capital for New Years Eve?

Chiltern Railways has some good news for you, as they will be putting on late trains to London from Aylesbury.

Chiltern Railways is running extra services from London to Aylesbury stations for New Year’s Eve, enabling customers to see in the New Year in London without having to leave the celebrations early.

The company has added four late night trains after midnight from London Marylebone to Aylesbury at 01.40*, 02.00, 02.40* and 03.00 making a New Year in the capital a tempting option.

There are also three extra services to Haddenham and Thame Parkway leaving London Marylebone at 00.30, 01.30 and 02.30.

Eleni Jordan, Commercial Director at Chiltern Railways said: “It’s fantastic that once again we’ve worked with Network Rail so that we can run additional after midnight services for our customers. This will make it easier for people to come to London and enjoy the festivities.

“To avoid queuing, we recommend that you purchase your tickets before you travel using the Chiltern app or website.”

Check your train times carefully by visiting www.chilternrailways.co.uk.