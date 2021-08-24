Explorer describes Aylesbury bus station 'unloved' and 'forgotten'

An explorer who set out to travel as far as he could from London in one day - using only buses - has described Aylesbury bus station as 'unloved' and 'forgotten'.

Jo Kibble, a council employee from Greenwich, travelled 260 miles from Charing Cross to Morecambe in Lancashire on Friday, August 20, using only public bus routes.

The 39-year-old enjoys travelling by bus across the country and says 'it's a great way to see the country.

He said: "I don't drive and I enjoy taking buses across the country. I also really like timetables and I like the logistics of putting things together.

"I had a lot of exciting travel plans journeys cancelled over the last 18 months because of the pandemic, so now I'm making up for lost time.

"I just thought it would be interesting to put the plan together and all the logistics behind it and then I decided to actually do it.

"I think you see things differently when travelling on a bus, I think it is a great way to meet people as well and see a bit of the country."

Jo describes Aylesbury bus station as 'unloved' and 'forgotten'

At 3am on Friday he boarded his first bus, the N9 to Heathrow, by 8am he reached Aylesbury bus station.

He said: "It was the worst bus station on the journey, I have visited quite a few bus stations and some of them you can really tell that work has been spent on them to improve them.

"High Wycombe for example is all done up and looks very modern, the complete opposite to Aylesbury bus station.

"It looks like the one that got left behind.

Jo at High Wycombe bus station

"It is like a concrete bunker and there is a strong smell of diesel fumes, and there are limited facilities.

"It was a complete contrast to most of the others I saw on the journey.

"I would not say it is the worst in Britain, as I've not seen all of them and I'm sure there are ones that are worse, but it was the worst that I encountered on that journey.

"It felt like it was unloved and had been forgotten about."

Jo travelled 260 miles from London to Morecambe in one day - by bus

In a video he said: "So, Aylesbury bus station, I'm not saying it's definitely the most depressing bus station on the journey, but it's got to be a front runner."