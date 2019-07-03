Tickets on sale for Aylesbury Beer Festival in aid of Florence Nightingale Hospice

Tickets are now on sale for the popular Aylesbury Beer Festival, in aid of Florence Nightingale Hospice.

This is the 26th beer festival, and will build on the huge success of last year’s event which raised over £10,000 for Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity.

Attendees at last year's Aylesbury Beer Festival

The event will be held at the Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School in Aylesbury on Friday 1st and Saturday 2nd November.

“Last year we added the Local Gin Showcase to widen the Festival’s appeal which was very popular and will return again this year,” says Simon Morgan, Community Events Manager at Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity. “We are also planning to add a Craft Beer Bar to increase the variety of drinks on sale. But real ales will remain at the heart of the Festival which makes it an unmissable event for any serious ale drinker.”

The Aylesbury Beer Festival continues to get great support from local businesses with Aylesbury Premier Building Services (APBS), providers of domestic and commercial building maintenance and repair services, sponsoring the Beer Festival for the second year.

“We like to support Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity each year as a local charity which helps so many families,” said Tony Davitt, one of the Directors of APBS.

PRF Wireless, a local RF design consultancy business, are sponsoring the Beer Festival souvenir pint glasses this year.

“We are delighted to be sponsoring the glasses at this year’s Beer Festival. We have a personal connection with the Hospice, who were there when we needed them, so we are delighted to be able to support them,” says Stuart Stevens, Principal Consultant at PRF Wireless.

There are still opportunities for individuals and businesses to support the Charity by sponsoring a beer barrel. For more information contact Emma Carrol on 01296 429975 or email emmacarroll@fnhospice.org.uk.

Aylesbury Beer Festival tickets are just £6 in advance online or from any of the Charity’s Shops or £8 on the door, and include a souvenir Festival pint glass and programme. To book, and for more information go to www.fnhospice.org.uk/beer-festival or call 01296 429 975.