Thousands raised towards new facilities for school at East and Botolph Claydon beer and music festival

Organisers estimate more than £3,000 was raised to help with new facilities for a village school courtesy of this year’s East and Botolph Claydon beer festival.

Around 300 people attended the event held outside Botolph Claydon Village Hall on Saturday, September 14 with featured a great line-up of live music plus food and drink served throughout the day.

East and Botolph Claydon Beer Festival. The barbecue crew.

The funds raised from the day are going towards a new classroom and car park for East Claydon School, which is soon expanding as it will be taking Year Five and Year Six pupils for the first time – around an additional 120 children.

Rachel Seago from Friends of East Claydon Combined School (FOECS) said: “We were very lucky with the weather this year as 2018 was a complete washout.

“We would like to thank all the acts that performed for us during the day – Alexa Helsby-Lue, Helen Price, Zero Nine, Tony Carr, the Maybachs and Nexus Duo.

“We would like to thank all our event sponsors, with a particular mention to Tina Blacker of Sham Pooch who sponsored the beer glasses.”

East and Botolph Claydon Beer Festival. Painted faces.

Photos from the day by Jake McNulty - more pictures in tomorrow’s Advertiser.

East and Botolph Claydon Beer Festival. An archery activity for the youngsters.