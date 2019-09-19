Thousands raised towards new facilities for school at East and Botolph Claydon beer and music festival

East and Botolph Claydon Beer Festival. Happy beer drinkers.
East and Botolph Claydon Beer Festival. Happy beer drinkers.

Organisers estimate more than £3,000 was raised to help with new facilities for a village school courtesy of this year’s East and Botolph Claydon beer festival.

Around 300 people attended the event held outside Botolph Claydon Village Hall on Saturday, September 14 with featured a great line-up of live music plus food and drink served throughout the day.

East and Botolph Claydon Beer Festival. The barbecue crew.

East and Botolph Claydon Beer Festival. The barbecue crew.

The funds raised from the day are going towards a new classroom and car park for East Claydon School, which is soon expanding as it will be taking Year Five and Year Six pupils for the first time – around an additional 120 children.

Rachel Seago from Friends of East Claydon Combined School (FOECS) said: “We were very lucky with the weather this year as 2018 was a complete washout.

“We would like to thank all the acts that performed for us during the day – Alexa Helsby-Lue, Helen Price, Zero Nine, Tony Carr, the Maybachs and Nexus Duo.

“We would like to thank all our event sponsors, with a particular mention to Tina Blacker of Sham Pooch who sponsored the beer glasses.”

East and Botolph Claydon Beer Festival. Painted faces.

East and Botolph Claydon Beer Festival. Painted faces.

Photos from the day by Jake McNulty - more pictures in tomorrow’s Advertiser.

East and Botolph Claydon Beer Festival. An archery activity for the youngsters.

East and Botolph Claydon Beer Festival. An archery activity for the youngsters.

East and Botolph Claydon Beer Festival. The Maybachs.

East and Botolph Claydon Beer Festival. The Maybachs.