Things to do in Buckinghamshire this Easter weekend

From Easter egg hunting to beer and food festivals. Here's our guide to just a few of the things going on this Easter weekend!

Beer festival at The Hop Pole Aylesbury - The Hop Pole Easter Beer Festival lasts all weekend until the beer runs out!

Over 40 beers and ciders from all over the UK from American pale ales to dark milds and stouts.

Live music on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings from local bands.

Food available all weekend

Plus Bokki will be here on the 18th from 6pm with their great South African street food.

Waddesdon Manor - A fun-filled egg hunt around the grounds today and all weekend,

On the day you can trace nature through the ages at Waddesdon. What creatures used to live at Waddesdon? Can you find their eggs?

Last trail is at 3.30pm. £3 per child. Pay on the day (normal grounds admission applies).

Find out more: https://waddesdon.org.uk/whats-on/easter-egg-hunt/

Waddesdon Manor - 2pm today - National Youth Girls Choir Pop-up Performance

Experience the joy of choral singing outdoors, with the National Youth Girls’ Choir in the spectacular grounds of Waddesdon Manor this Good Friday.

2pm & 3pm - two 20 minute-long performances

Stables Courtyard

A fantastic opportunity to experience and enjoy choral singing performed by the National Youth Girls’ Choir, in the stunning surroundings of Waddesdon Manor. This event is part of the choir’s spring residential course, which sees 150 talented 10-15 year-old girls from across the country gathering together to work with leading choral trainers and prepare for a concert in Coventry Cathedral.

These two short performances, which feature a chamber ensemble of senior girls, will showcase around 20 minutes of the choir’s repertoire and include songs from around the world that are guaranteed to get your toes tapping!

Performances free with Grounds Admission to Waddesdon Manor, or National Trust Membership.

The Bucks Goat Centre: Easter egg hunts running all day throughout the weekend.

The Great Missenden Food Festival - all weekend - (off A413 roundabout Great Missenden)

The Great Missenden Easter Food Festival features up to 180 exhibitors (including local producers) and lots of free activities for all the family to enjoy.

Main attractions of the Festival include:

Cook School

Chefs Table

Kids Cookery

Broil King BBQ Theatre

Local Producers

World Street Food

Plus new for 2019:

Plant based workshops and tasting sessions

Food and Fire BBQ Zone

Broil King Pop Up Restaurant

The Bucks Railway Centre - Quainton - Days out with Thomas The Tank Engine

Thomas, Percy, Rusty & Dusty and The Fat Controller are now at Quainton for the Easter weekend!

Pre-booking has now closed, however tickets are still available for all four days which you can purchase on the gate on the day.

Good Friday and Easter Saturday are both very busy already, so although the centre says they are unlikely to turn anyone away on these days (the centre cannot 100% guarantee this - it depends how busy it gets) they would recommend coming on Easter Sunday or Easter Monday instead as both of these days are currently half as busy.

The Bucks County Museum - Easter In the Stuart Household - Sunday 11am and Monday 10am - entry by donation.

Help the Stuart Household celebrate Easter in the early 1600’s when James 1 is about to become King of England – help the household members and their servants prepare the household and get ready for their Feast.

The Master of the house – Thomas Heywood, merchant of the town, will be trying to reconcile both his business and household accounts – Easter brings many of its own expenses, especially after 6 weeks of Lenten fast: his wife and housekeeper have been busy ordering all the meat and dairy provisions – visitors can help Master Heywood keep his accounts up to date. Ask about the quarter days when quarterly wages are paid….and rents are due!