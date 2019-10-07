There are a number of hot properties currently on the market

These are the most popular houses currently for sale in Aylesbury

If you are on the hunt for a new home in Aylesbury, there are a number of hot properties currently on the market.

The average property in the area sells for £366,011 at present, but there are some very inviting homes up for grabs that cater for a variety of budgets. Here are nine of the most popular homes you can snap up at the moment.

This modern two bedroom property is available for a minimum 10 per cent share of the asking price, with buyers required to have GBP 27,000 full cash deposit to qualify for a part rent, part buy scheme. GBP 65,000

1. 2 bedroom end terrace, Hancock Close

This modern two bedroom property is available for a minimum 10 per cent share of the asking price, with buyers required to have GBP 27,000 full cash deposit to qualify for a part rent, part buy scheme. GBP 65,000
Zoopla
other
Buy a Photo
Well presented throughout with modern fittings, this three bedroom family home sits on the popular Berryfields development close to local schools and Aylesbury Vale Park Station. GBP 96,250

2. 3 bedroom semi-detached, Discovery Street

Well presented throughout with modern fittings, this three bedroom family home sits on the popular Berryfields development close to local schools and Aylesbury Vale Park Station. GBP 96,250
Zoopla
other
Buy a Photo
Boasting three bedrooms, a conservatory, kitchen-diner and a spacious driveway, this stylish home is conveniently located close to local amenities. The property is sold subject to contract. GBP 260,000

3. 3 bedroom semi-detached, Dunsham Lane

Boasting three bedrooms, a conservatory, kitchen-diner and a spacious driveway, this stylish home is conveniently located close to local amenities. The property is sold subject to contract. GBP 260,000
Zoopla
other
Buy a Photo
This family home is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac on a private road and is within easy walking distance of the town centre. GBP 260,000

4. 3 bedroom semi-detached, Bicester Road

This family home is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac on a private road and is within easy walking distance of the town centre. GBP 260,000
Zoopla
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3