These are the most popular houses currently for sale in Aylesbury
If you are on the hunt for a new home in Aylesbury, there are a number of hot properties currently on the market.
The average property in the area sells for £366,011 at present, but there are some very inviting homes up for grabs that cater for a variety of budgets. Here are nine of the most popular homes you can snap up at the moment.
1. 2 bedroom end terrace, Hancock Close
This modern two bedroom property is available for a minimum 10 per cent share of the asking price, with buyers required to have GBP 27,000 full cash deposit to qualify for a part rent, part buy scheme. GBP 65,000
Boasting three bedrooms, a conservatory, kitchen-diner and a spacious driveway, this stylish home is conveniently located close to local amenities. The property is sold subject to contract. GBP 260,000