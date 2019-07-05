These are all 15 restaurants and takeaways in Aylesbury Vale with a 1 or 2 star food hygiene rating

These are all the restaurants and takeaways in Aylesbury Vale that have been given a one or two star food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency. A one star rating means "major improvement necessary, and a two star rating means "some improvement is necessary".

1. Magnolia Park Arncott Road, Boarstall, Buckinghamshire, HP18 9UT. Rated 1 on 4-Jan-2019.

2. Spice Garden 57 Tring Road, Wendover, Buckinghamshire, HP22 6NU. Rated 1 on 25-Mar-2019.

3. The Prince Of India 10-14 Aylesbury Road, Wendover, Buckinghamshire, HP22 6JQ. Rated 1 on 26-Oct-2018.

4. Gi Ges 23 Kingsbury, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, HP20 2JA. Rated 1 on 13-Dec-2018.

