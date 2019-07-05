These are all 15 restaurants and takeaways in Aylesbury Vale with a 1 or 2 star food hygiene rating
If you are heading out for a fancy meal, or planning on ordering in, be sure to check this list before you do.
These are all the restaurants and takeaways in Aylesbury Vale that have been given a one or two star food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency. A one star rating means "major improvement necessary, and a two star rating means "some improvement is necessary".
1. Magnolia Park
Arncott Road, Boarstall, Buckinghamshire, HP18 9UT. Rated 1 on 4-Jan-2019.