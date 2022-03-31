Tring residents get free television fix if affected by mobile network upgrade

Work currently being carried out should improve speed, performance and coverage.

But workers believe there is a small chance that residents with Freeview, BT, TalkTalk and YouView aerials may temporarily lose signal in the Tring area.

Televisions could lose sound intermittently, picture quality may become pixelated and some homes may lose signal altogether.

Restore TV is providing free filters to Tring residents

Independent support service Restore TV is offering help to anyone in the area who experiences the above problems.

Additional support is available to people who are 75 or older, registered blind or partially sighted, or receive any of the following benefits: personal independence payments (PIPs); attendance allowance; constant attendance allowance or War Pensioners’ Mobility Support.

Ben Roome, Restore TV CEO, said: “We know just how important TV is to inform, entertain and provide welcome company. Restore TV exists to ensure we all can continue to access free to view TV as mobile services are improved.

“If you see new TV interference, we’re on hand to help you resolve the issue.

"We can send a Restore TV filter, free of charge, for you to fit between your aerial lead and TV or set-top box to remove mobile signals and allow you to watch free to view TV as normal.

"Full instructions are included, and we can provide further advice online and by phone if needed.

“In most instances, fitting the filter will resolve any issues, but if this isn’t the case, we may also be able to arrange a follow-up visit at no cost, depending on eligibility.”

Cable and satellite TVs, such as Sky or Virgin, are not affected. However, viewers with these services, who also watch TV through an aerial, can receive a free filter.

Residents are more likely to be affected if they live in an area with weak digital television reception, have a TV signal booster or a TV aerial that is close to a mobile mast, Restore TV advises.

For Residents in flats or communal buildings, Restore TV provides landlords or property managers with support.