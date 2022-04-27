Rapid response medical company opens new base in centre near Aylesbury

Rapid Response Medical Services will run its Bucks operations from a centre in Westcott Venture Park after securing a new contract with the NHS.

The company is a CQC registered ambulance service and medical training academy which works with private sector and the NHS.

Currently the business works with medical teams in Cannock, Stansted and Norwich.

Building 4000 at Westcott Venture Park

Rapid Response has agreed a 10-year lease for a 11,250 sq ft of industrial space and offices at Unit C Building 4000.

Since securing the deal with park owners, PATRIZIA, the company moved into the new site on 1 April, following a full fit-out of its new home.

Nigel MacKenzie, development manager at Westcott Park, said: “We are delighted to welcome Rapid Response Medical Services to Building 4000 which is now home to two healthcare sector businesses.

"This is the final letting within our new development with all units let prior to completion of construction work.

“We are very proud of what has been achieved at Westcott over the last few years, and this has been reflected in the high calibre occupiers we have attracted and retained on the site.”

Building 4000 at Westcott was constructed following financial support from the government, as well as a £3.7m outlay from Westcott owners PATRIZIA Hanover PUT.

The other units at Building 4000 have been prelet to the Satellite Applications Catapult’s In Orbit Space Manufacturing and a Healthy Living

Buckinghamshire Local Enterprise Partnership secured £2 million to further assist with finances via the Getting Building Fund.

Building 4000 is centrally located at the junction of Wellington Drive and Avenue A at Westcott, on the A41 between Aylesbury and Bicester.

Mitchell Johnson, director of ambulance and clinical services at Rapid Response Medical Services Ltd, said: “We chose to base Rapid Response at Westcott due to its location and the newly developed modern building which had sufficient parking for our ambulance vehicles.