Protecting those little ears with Buddy Phones' kid-proof wireless headphones

The Buddy Phones have big, ultra-soft earpads that cover the entire ear.

Adults are aware of how loud noises can damage our hearing, but kids don't understand the long-term damage turning up the volume on their tablet can cause.

The best way to tackle this is to equip them with a pair of headphones that limits how loud the volume can go.

ONANOFF, launched in 2010, has come up with a solution – using a built-in, always on, sound control circuit to cap the volume at levels recommended for children by the World Health Organization.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The headband is soft which is great if your child is wanting to wear them for an extended period of time.

The first thing we noticed about the Buddy Phones Cosmos+ was the soft travel case and then when opened big, ultra-soft earpads that covered the entire ear. The headband is also very soft which is great if your child is wanting to wear them for an extended period of time.

The Buddy Phones Cosmos+ brings an upgrade to ONANOFF’s flagship wireless kid’s headphone with a high quality detachable boom microphone and three audio settings to choose from - Travel Mode, Kids Mode and Toddler Mode.

There is also an extra Study Mode that helps isolate voices from other sounds, producing crisper, clearer vocals that will help young pupils to focus when studying or watching lessons - which was extremely handy when taking part in lessons during lockdown.

The Buddy Phones Cosmos+ wireless ANC headphones are available in Cool Blue, Rose Pink, Sun Yellow, Grey Matter, Deep Blue and Snow White .

The Buddy Phones come with a soft travel case.

The Buddy Phones+ series features durable designs, travel cases for easy transport and even more ways to personalize the headphones.

Cosmos+ features StudyMode, a beam mic and provides active noise cancellation to block out distracting background noise.

They can be purchased from buddyphones.com, onanoff.com and Amazon.co.uk for £99.90.