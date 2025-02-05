Hundreds of reports of Tinder Swindler-esque online dating fraud incidents made in Aylesbury's region

Action Fraud is warning people to beware of online dating scams

Hundreds of reports of online dating fraud have been recorded in Aylesbury’s region in recent years, Action Fraud has confirmed.

Action Fraud is warning residents in Thames Valley to be careful ahead of Valentine’s Day and when using dating apps in general. One infamous fraudster who gained millions from victims online, became the subject of a popular Netflix true crime documentary, The Tinder Swindler.

On average, there were more than five reports from Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire every week, Action Fraud has revealed.

Only three regions in the UK had a higher number of cases than Thames Valley, according to the most recent data that covers a five-year period.

People in Thames Valley reported dating scams on 274 occasions across 2020, followed by 294 in 2021. More incidents were reported the following with the police being alerted on 313 occasions.

Action Fraud heard from victims 257 times in 2023, before logging 263 reports last year.

The 1,401 reports in total was the fourth-highest among all regions.

Based on Action Fraud Claim Advice’s reporting the average amount victims’ lost who were exploited by people using dating apps was over £10,000.

Analysis from Action Fraud shows that across the UK when the victim’s gender was recorded, 17,956 (51%) identified themselves as female, and 17,032 (49%) identified as male.

While a victim was more likely to be middle-aged, with 50-59 year-olds scammed on 7,393 occasions (followed by 40-49 year-olds, who reported 6,445 crimes), every age group was represented in the figures.

Lisa Mills, senior fraud manager at Victim Support, said: “Romance fraud is a devastating crime. For victims, it isn’t just a question of losing large sums of money. The psychological and emotional impact of being deceived by someone you trusted deeply can knock your confidence and sense of self-worth enormously.

“Sadly, there is so much shame and stigma around romance fraud, with many victims too embarrassed to open up to their friends or family about what has happened, leaving them even more isolated.

If you have been a victim, you are not to blame – fraudsters are skilled manipulators who use social engineering to manipulate thousands of people every year. Get in touch with Victim Support for free, confidential support via our 24/7 Supportline [08 08 16 89 111] or live chat service.”