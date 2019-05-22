Stoke Mandeville Hospital Radio will celebrate with famous voices after scoring coveted FM licence

Stoke Mandeville Hospital Radio will celebrate on Friday - after getting its FM licence.

The station - which is popular with patients and staff, has become one of only a handful of hospital radio stations in the UK to be granted an FM licence from Ofcom and will start broadcasting from the new frequency on Friday.

Simon Daniels, Chairman and Station Engineer at Stoke Mandeville Hospital Radio, which celebrated its 40th birthday in December last year, said: “This is a major change for SMHR and we, the team of volunteers are absolutely delighted to have been granted the new FM frequency, 87.7.

"With the fantastic help of the NHS Trust, supporting organisations and charities, we continue to strive to provide the best possible radio entertainment to our listeners”.

Mike Oxlade, Program Controller and Trustee said: “The output of the station is fantastic, no show is the same, and now we can be heard in crystal clear FM quality around the hospital by staff, patients and visitors.

"Whilst we have had an app for several years (free to download from any app store), as well as our online stream, both of which were already bringing you the station in stereo, we are pleased our radio output has had an update and the sound quality will be fantastic whichever way people want to listen”.

“The station is run entirely by volunteers who give up their time, skills and knowledge to bring entertainment to the hospital and we are always on the lookout for more volunteers to get involved”.

To celebrate the move to FM the station is also taking part in Local Radio Day 2019, with a special day of live programs is planned.

The day starts with a breakfast show from 7am to 10am from the studio, then the programming will move to the Royal Voluntary Services Café, based inside the National Spinal Injury Centre, for a six hour live special broadcast which will include interviews with people from the NHS Trust as well as others around the café and hospital.

The frequency change and the history of the station will be the big talking point around lunchtime, ready for the actual switch over at 2pm.

Neil Macdonald Chief Executive of the Bucks Healthcare Trust will be there at the switchover and Alan Dedicoat (voice of the National Lottery balls & Strictly Come Dancing) as well as Peter Dickson (voice of X Factor), will be there and children's book author Matt Brown will be visiting with a selection of his books.

The broadcast will return to the studios at 4pm for an extended edition of the magazine show followed by the primetime weekday request show 8-10pm.